Video: Explore WICKED's Shiz University Library Now

The Library at Shiz University is now open! A new Wicked video invites viewers to take a look around “the book place” at the official Shiz website.

In the video, director Jon M. Chu introduces the location that serves as the setpiece for "Dancing Through Life" in the film. Some of the unique aspects of this magical room include the colorful Ozian books and the spinning bookcase.

Shiz is the school that Elphaba, Glinda, Nessarose, and several other characters attend in Wicked. On the official website, users can participate in activities like exploring the grand campus, taking a quiz, and previewing key locations in the film such as Elphaba and Glinda's dorm rooms. Head over to the website to check out the library now!

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Erivo as Elphaba who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and has yet to discover her true power. Grande plays Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. After encountering The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.