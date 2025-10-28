Video: Ethan Hawke on Playing a Jealous Lorenz Hart in BLUE MOON

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ethan Hawke, starring as lyricist Lorenz Hart in the new film Blue Moon, visited Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday for a deep dive into the movie, which explores the partnership between the lyricist and his collaborator Richard Rodgers.

During the conversation, Hawke shared his thoughts on the man behind the songwriter and the dilemma he faces as Rodgers finds a new songwriting partner in lyricist Oscar Hammerstein. "For those of us that have ever felt those pangs of the green-headed monster of jealousy... It's like attending your ex-wife's wedding or something. It's a spiritually evolved man that can do that. And my character is not that spiritual."

Directed by Richard Linklater, the movie takes place at Sardi's Restaurant on the opening night of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! in 1943, a day that marked the unofficial breakup of Rodgers and Hart. "Movies have so many romantic breakups. But this is about an artistic breakup, which is different and harder." Watch the full conversation between Hawke and Meyers, where the duo also "run lines" for Hawke's latest play.

Blue Moon features a starry cast including Hawke as Hart and Andrew Scott as Richard Rodgers, along with Margaret Qualley and Bobby Cannavale. Check out our interview with the stars of the film, who discuss the bond between Rodgers and Hart. Additionally, watch as theatre historian Jennifer Ashley Tepper goes inside the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts to take a look at the Sardi's portraits on display when the movie takes place. The movie is now playing in theaters nationwide.

Rodgers and Hart helmed such musicals as Babes in Arms and Pal Joey, in addition to the 1934 hit ballad "Blue Moon" from which the film gets its title. Rodgers and Hammerstein went on to create several hits themselves, with South Pacific, The King and I, and The Sound of Music among them.