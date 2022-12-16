Video: Derek McLane & Eila Mell Open Up About Their New Book, 'Designing Broadway'

Want to know amore about the ins and outs of Broadway design? Look no further than Designing Broadway: How Derek McLane and Other Acclaimed Set Designers Create the Visual World of Theatre. In this richly illustrated and information-packed celebration of Broadway set design, Tony Award-winning designer Derek McLane explores the craft while reflecting on some of the greatest stage productions of the past few decades.

Together with other leading set design and theatre talents, McLane invites us into the immersive and exhilarating experience of building the striking visual worlds that have brought so many of our favorite stories to life.

"My first reaction [when I was asked about the project] was that I was too young to do a book! I'm still a student of design. I'm still learning," Derek explained. "It seemed to me that only way that it made sense was if I could include som of my collegues, to whom I owe so much. None of us are living in a vacuum. We are all going to see each other's shows and we are working in dialog together."

Below, watch as McLane and his co-writer Eila Mell chat with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about putting the book together! Plus, they duscuss some of Derek's most beloved designs, including Ragtime, Follies, MJ, Almost Famous, and of course his Tony-winning work for Moulin Rouge!