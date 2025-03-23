Video: Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal Discuss OTHELLO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal talk about their upcoming Broadway show, Othello. It opens tonight, March 23, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Washington plays the titular character Othello, while Gyllenhaal portrays the role of the villain, Iago. "This is the most excited I've been this century," Denzel Washington says about the show. "I haven't been this excited about anything I've done as I am about this."

When asked about "Hollywood" actors on Broadway, Washington said, "I did stage first, I learned how to act on stage, not on film... Theatre is an actor's medium. The curtain goes up and you're on and nobody can help you."

Niether actor is new to the Broadway stage by any means. This will be Washington's sixth performance, while Gyllenhaal will be marking his fourth performance. CBS Sunday Morning asked Gyllenhaal how it felt to be back on Broadway, and his response was, "It is extraordinary. It's my favorite place to be... Every night, it is different, and that's what I love so much about it."

This is Gyllenhaal and Washington's first time working together. In the extended interview, Gyllenhaal says, "Life and death is ever present in every moment of the show. To do it service is a lot of hard work, and we're all working very hard to try our best to do that."