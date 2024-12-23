Video: 'Defying Gravity' Sing-Along Clip From WICKED

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready to sing along with Elphaba and Glinda with a brand-new clip of Defying Gravity from Wicked. In the clip, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande sing a snippet of the familiar number which includes on-screen lyrics for viewers to easily join in with the performance.

Beginning December 25, select theaters will host special sing-along screenings that feature these on-screen lyrics, along with a special introduction from Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. A special sing-along version of the soundtrack is available now as well.

The sing-along screenings will be presented in standard format theaters, with most locations offering multiple showtimes on December 25. This special presentation will include all the film's celebrated musical numbers with on-screen lyrics, allowing audiences to join in with the performances that have captivated viewers worldwide.

Tickets for the Wicked sing-along screenings are on sale now. For more information about showtimes and tickets, visit here. The film will continue to play in standard format at theaters nationwide.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Erivo as Elphaba who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and has yet to discover her true power. Grande plays Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. After encountering The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.