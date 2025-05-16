Video: David Foster Joins BOOP! THE MUSICAL Curtain Call

The recording will be released on Friday, June 6, at 12AM.
16-time Grammy Award winner David Foster made a surprise appearance at the curtain call of BOOP! The Musical last night, sharing his excitement about the upcoming Original Cast Recording of BOOP! The Musical. The recording will be released on Friday, June 6, at 12AM. See the footage here!
BOOP! The Musical is the winner of 3 Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical (Jasmine Amy Rogers), Outstanding Choreography (Jerry Mitchell), and Outstanding Costume Design (Gregg Barnes). BOOP! The Musical has also been nominated for 3 Tony Awards, 11 Drama Desk Awards, 3 Drama League Awards, 3 Chita Rivera Awards and 1 Dorian Theatre Award. Additionally, Jasmine Amy Rogers won a Theatre World Award for her outstanding debut performance in BOOP! The Musical.
The principal cast of BOOP! is headed by Jasmine Amy Rogers as Betty Boop and Tony Award-winner Faith Prince as Valentina, Ainsley Melham as Dwayne, Erich Bergen as Raymond, Stephen DeRosa as Grampy, Anastacia McCleskey as Carol, Angelica Hale as Trisha, Phillip Huber as Pudgy the Dog, and Aubie Merrylees as Oscar.
