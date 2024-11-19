News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Darren Criss and Helen J Shen in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING on Broadway

Maybe Happy Ending features music by Will Aronson, lyrics by Hue Park, book by both Aronson and Park, and direction by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden.

Maybe Happy Ending, the new romantic musical comedy starring Darren Criss and Helen J Shen with music by Will Aronson, lyrics by Hue Park, book by both Aronson and Park, and direction by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden officially opened on Broadway on November 12 at the Belasco Theatre. Get a first look at footage here! 
 
Maybe Happy Ending stars Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner Darren Criss, Helen J Shen, Dez Duron, and Marcus Choi. The cast also includes: Steven Huynh; Hannah Kevitt, Daniel May and Christopher James Tamayo who round out the production as the understudies.
 
Having led the visual development of the piece since 2018, Tony Award-nominee Dane Laffrey designed the Set and Additional Video, while Costume Design is by Tony Award-winner Clint Ramos, Lighting Design is by Tony Award-nominee Ben Stanton, Sound Design is by Tony Award-winner Peter Hylenski, Video Design by George Reeve, Deborah Abramson is the Music Supervisor and John Yun is the Music Director.  Casting is by Telsey & Co, Craig Burns, CSA and Justin Scribner is the Production Stage Manager. See what the critics are saying HERE!
 





