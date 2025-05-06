Video: Daniel Dae Kim Stars in YELLOW FACE Clip From PBS Broadcast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







PBS has shared a clip from the upcoming Great Performances broadcast of David Henry Hwang’s Yellow Face, which ran on Broadway in 2024. In the new clip, David Henry Hwang (played by Daniel Dae Kim) shares a phone call with his father in the wake of the Miss Saigon casting controversy. Watch it now, ahead of the full live capture of the show airing on Friday, May 16, at 9 p.m. ET.

The full lineup for Great Performances' new Broadway programming includes Next to Normal, Yellow Face, Girl From the North Country, and Kiss Me, Kate. Broadway’s Best from Great Performances premieres Fridays, May 9-30 at 9 p.m. on PBS. Watch a teaser here.

The Roundabout Theatre Company’s production starred Daniel Dae Kim as an Asian American playwright who protests yellowface casting in the blockbuster musical “Miss Saigon,” only to mistakenly cast a white actor as the Asian lead in his own play. The repercussions resonate in this farce about the complexities of race. Directed by Leigh Silverman, Yellow Face is an “is-he-or-isn’t-he” comedy of identity, show business and autobiography.

The company of Yellow Face also featured Kevin Del Aguila as “Actor A,” Ryan Eggold as “Marcus,” Francis Jue as “HYH & Others,” Marinda Anderson as “Actor B,” Greg Keller as “Reporter,” and Shannon Tyo as “Leah & Others.”

“As a longtime fan and supporter of both PBS and Great Performances, I couldn’t be happier for my production company, 3AD, to be collaborating with them to bring new life to Yellow Face,” Daniel Dae Kim said in a previous comment. “I am deeply grateful to David, Leigh, Roundabout, our exceptional cast and crew, and everyone who supported our efforts to bring this important and entertaining play to an even wider audience.”

The creative team for Yellow Face included Arnulfo Maldonado (Set Design), Anita Yavich (Costume Design), Lap Chi Chu (Lighting Design), Caroline Eng and Kate Marvin (Sound Design & Original Music) and Yee Eun Nam (Projection Design). Yellow Face played a limited engagement on Broadway through November 24, 2024 at the Todd Haimes Theatre on Broadway (227 W 42nd St).