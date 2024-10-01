Video: Daniel Dae Kim & More in YELLOW FACE on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Roundabout Theatre Company is presenting Yellow Face by David Henry Hwang directed by Leigh Silverman, which will open at the Todd Haimes Theatre tonight, October 1. Get a first look at footage from the production here!

Yellow Face will feature Daniel Dae Kim as “DHH,” Kevin Del Aguila as “Actor A,” Ryan Eggold as “Marcus,” Francis Jue as “HYH & Others,” Marinda Anderson as “Actor B,” Greg Keller as “Reporter/NWOAC,” and Shannon Tyo as “Leah & Others.” Meet the cast of Yellow Face below!

Inspired by real events, the playwright’s fictionalized doppelgänger protests yellowface casting in Miss Saigon, only to mistakenly cast a white actor as the Asian lead in his own play. This Obie Award-winning and Pulitzer finalist play is a laugh-out-loud farce about the complexities of race.