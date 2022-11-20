Video: Dan Rosales Gives Us the Scoop on ROLLING CALLS, a New Audio Comedy Podcast
Dan also shares his surreal experience performing as Lin-Manuel Miranda in Spamilton on Episode 57 of Survival Jobs: A Podcast!
Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with actor and voiceover artist, Dan Rosales who gives us the inside scoop on his new audio comedy podcast "Rolling Calls" currently streaming on Broadway Podcast Network! Dan also shares his experience recording episodes virtually and working alongside the "Rolling Calls" writing team of veterans David Greenberg and Steve Rosen.
ABOUT ROLLING CALLS:
When 23 year old Walt Mendez (Dan Rosales) gets a survival job at a struggling low level NYC talent agency, his rage-aholic boss (Julie Halston) has a heart attack on the first day, leaving him alone, clueless and in charge. His shady ex-boyfriend conveniently resurfaces, coming on strong and making the job suddenly much more attractive. All heard through his headset at the office, "Rolling Calls" is a hilariously dark comedy in the vein of "Call My Agent" and "Hacks"- and makes the listener a fly on the wall as Walt tries to conquer show business...if it doesn't kill him first. With an all-star cast including Julie Halston, Richard Kind, Matt Doyle, Wesley Taylor, Luis Miranda, Erin Davie, Brittney Mack, Andrea Macasaet, Orville Mendoza and more, this comedy will be your new aural addiction. Call +1 201-746-5203 to speak to the cast!
Before closing out the episode with a fun 'Broadway Word Association' game, Dan shares what it was like performing as Lin Manuel Miranda in front of Lin Manuel Miranda in the off-Broadway production of 'Spamilton'. Dan can next be seen in The Old Globe production of 'Ebenezer Scrooge's BIG San Diego Christmas Show' running from November November 23 thru December 29! Tickets are currently on sale here.
The episode opens with a mic check where Samantha and Jason discuss the opening night of KIMBERLY AKIMBO and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever currently in theatres. Exclusive Survival Job videos can be found here on Broadway World and the audio can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.
You can support the podcast and the hosts at www.buymeacoffee.com/SurvivalJobsPod and on Instagram at @surivaljobspod | @SammyTutz | @JasonACoombs.
