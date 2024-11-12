Video: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande Star in Magical New WICKED Spot

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comcast and Xfinity have released a new TV spot celebrating the upcoming Wicked movie. The spot, which features Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, follows their journeys from childhood to present day, where they take on the iconic roles of Elphaba and Glinda.

Along the way, Wicked fans will be delighted by easter eggs, including props from the film and Broadway show, along with homages to the original film and book that inspired the prequel.

“Stay Connected to Your Dreams,” which is directed by Alice Brooks, Wicked’s acclaimed director of photography, taps into the power of connection, friendship and achieving your dreams. It begins with Grande and Erivo’s childhoods, and how Wicked fueled their love for music and film. It then moves through their teen years and into adulthood where Grande shared the fateful tweet in 2011 that playing Glinda in Wicked would be her dream role. The short film concludes with the actual footage from the videoconferencing call back in 2021, where both women learned they’ve been cast in the coveted roles of Elphaba and Glinda. Another video chronicles the journey of bringing this video to life, with interviews with Alice Brooks.

In addition, the short film will be the first-ever 4DX spot shown across the country. Theater-goers will feel the magic of Oz, complete with an immersive cinema experience combining on-screen visuals with synchronized motion seats and environmental effects like bubbles, wind and lightning. The short film will run in select 4DX Regal theaters, in partnership with National CineMedia and CJ 4DPlex, ahead of the global release of Universal Pictures’ Wicked on Nov. 22.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.