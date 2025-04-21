Video: Cole Escola and Conrad Ricamora Announce the 2025 Outer Critics Circle Awards Nominations

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







On Friday April 25, Cole Escola and Conrad Ricamora will host the live announcement of the 2025 Outer Critics Circle Award Nominations. Both hosts were nominees last season for their roles in the hit new play of Oh, Mary!, with Escola taking home two 2024 OCC Awards for Lead Performer in an Off-Broadway Play and the John Gassner Award for New American Play. The nominations announcement will be live streamed right here at BroadwayWorld. Check back at 11am ET to tune in!



This year's ceremony marks the 75th anniversary of the organization's founding, when the first-ever awards were presented to T.S. Elliot's The Cocktail Party (Play), Gian Carlo Menotti's The Consul, and performers Sheila Guyse (Lost in the Stars) and Daniel Reed (Come Back, Little Sheba). The Outer Critics Circle will commemorate the milestone this spring, with a special 75th Anniversary Cocktail Reception to honor this year’s nominees, past winners, and its members. The Reception will be held on Monday, April 28 at West Bank Café.



The winners of the 75th Anniversary Outer Critics Circle Awards will be announced on Monday, May 12, 2025 followed by an awards ceremony held on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

