Video: Cole Escola, Darren Criss Join Variety for Actors on Actors: Broadway

Cole Escola, known for their work on stage in Oh Mary!, and Darren Criss, who started out on Glee and is currently in Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway, sat down with Variety for the series Actors on Actors: Broadway. See the video.

The video starts out with Darren Criss talking about how much he enjoyed Cole Escola's work. "Your name has been on my little list for a long time, and I asked Benj afterwards, “Would you mind connecting us?” Criss explains, "At the time, I was shooting “Glee,” and I don’t know in what world we’d intersect, but part of me wanted to be in your life."

Escola shares the same sentiment with Criss, saying, "I went to see a matinee of “Maybe Happy Ending” before I had to do two shows, and I was a crying baby. And then I walked a whole one block up to the Lyceum Theatre."

Escola continues, "I love the physicality of your show. But I also know when you do the same movement eight times a week over and over again, all of a sudden you’re like, “Oh my God." The actors go on to discuss their differences in life, mainly that Criss has two children under the age of three. Criss says, "If I’m putting the jokes aside, it’s the most beautiful arrangement. Because to have a schedule and be with my children all day is nice."

To see more of the interview, click on the video!