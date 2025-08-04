Video: Christopher Jackson Talks Broadway Cameos in AND JUST LIKE THAT Season 3

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In addition to his return to Broadway in Hell's Kitchen, Christopher Jackson is currently starring as Herbert Wexley in the third and final season of And Just Like That... With only two more episodes to go, the Tony nominee visited Live with Kelly and Mark to talk about shooting the third season of the Sex and the City spinoff.

"I love shooting in New York because someone that I know is always going to be coming through!" he told the hosts. "On my daughter's birthday last year, we were shooting in Times Square and she wanted to come to work with dad that day. She got up super early... and then my daughter goes to sleep for four and a half hours while I'm on set in this trailer on 9th Avenue as the city is passing by."

For the first episode of the season, Jackson also appeared alongside several other Broadway stars, such as Destan Owens and T. Oliver Reid, for singing cameo appearances. "I got to bring my friends in as part of the 'Moorhouse Glee Club' and we had a blast shooting it," shared Jackson. "Some of my best Broadway friends, including James Iglehart... we just called in the family!"

A Tony Award-nominated actor, as well as a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning songwriter and composer, best known for starring as George Washington in the award-winning musical, Hamilton. Jackson has also starred as “Chunk” in the hit CBS series, “Bull” and was seen in Ava DuVernay’s Netflix series “When They See Us.” He was also featured on the iconic #Hamildrop hit, One Last Time (44 Remix), alongside President Obama and continues to perform sold-out concerts at venues like Carnegie Hall and The Kennedy Center.

His additional Broadway credits include Holla If Ya Hear Me, Bronx Bombers, After Midnight, In the Heights, Memphis and The Lion King, alongside film and television credits including “Tracers,” “Afterlife,” “Freestyle Love Supreme” on Pivot, “The Good Wife,” “Nurse Jackie,” “White Collar,” “Oz,” “Person of Interest,” and “Gossip Girl.”

Last week, it was announced that Season 3 of And Just Like That will be its last. “While I was writing the last episode of And Just Like That… season 3, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop," said showrunner Michael Patrick King. The remaining episodes of Season 3 will debut on HBO Max on Thursdays, concluding with the series finale on August 14. The third and final season debuted on Thursday, May 29.

The season 3 cast includes Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Cathy Ang, Mehcad Brooks, Jonathan Cake, Mario Cantone, Niall Cunningham, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Logan Marshall-Green, Sebastiano Pigazzi, Alexa Swinton, Dolly Wells, and John Corbett.

The new season also featured Broadway's Patti LuPone as the mother of Giuseppe (Sebastiano Pigazzi), Jennifer Lewis as Lucille Highwater, and Rosie O'Donnell as Mary. Check out photos of LuPone in the series here, along with O'Donnell donning a Wicked shirt from an earlier episode in the season.

And Just Like That... is developed and executive produced by Michael Patrick King, alongside executive producers John Melfi, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, and Susan Fales-Hill. The HBO series Sex and the City was created by Darren Star and was based on the book Sex and the City by Candace Bushnell.