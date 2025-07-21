Video: Christopher Ashley Talks Collaborating With Cyndi Lauper on WORKING GIRL Musical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley, Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse and director of the upcoming world-premiere musical Working Girl, shares his thoughts on working with Tony and Grammy winner Cyndi Lauper in a new behind-the-scenes video.

Set to debut as part of La Jolla Playhouse’s new season, Working Girl features music and lyrics by Lauper and a book by acclaimed playwright Theresa Rebeck. Based on the iconic 1988 Twentieth Century Fox film, the musical follows Tess McGill, a Staten Island secretary who dares to dream big—and take bold risks when her boss tries to steal her ideas.

In the video, Ashley reflects on Lauper’s unique musical voice and the high-energy score she’s crafted for this empowering corporate Cinderella story.