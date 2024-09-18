Video: Chris McCarrell, Caitlin Houlahan, Karen Ziemba & More in PRELUDE TO A KISS at Milwaukee Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Get a first look at Prelude to a Kiss at Milwaukee Rep. Prelude to a Kiss features book by celebrated playwright Craig Lucas (The Light in the Piazza), music by Daniel Messé (Amélie) and lyrics by Sean Hartley (Little Women) and Daniel Messé.

Prelude to a Kiss a musical cast features local favorites, Broadway legends, and newcomers ready to take the reins, including Andrew Montgomery Coleman as Taylor, Milwaukee's own Jonathan Gillard Daly as Julius, Julie Garnyé as Leah, Bella Hicks as Ensemble, Caitlin Houlahan as Rita, Chris McCarrell as Peter, James Moye as Rita's Dad, Caroline Pernick as Ensemble, Robert Zelaya as Ensemble, and Tony Award-winning actress Karen Ziemba as Rita's Mom.

Prelude to a Kiss a musical's design and creative team includes director Kenneth Ferrone with directorial contributions from David Ivers, music director Wiley DeWeese, choreographer Julia Rhoads, set designer Scott Davis, costume designs by Linda Cho and Herin Kaputkin, lighting designer Marcus Doshi, sound designer Andrea Allmond, projection designer Yee Eun Nam, orchestrator Greg Pliska, vocal arrangements by Wiley DeWeese and Daniel Messé, dramaturg Andy Knight, associate director Kim Martin-Cotten, associate music director Nick Kassoy, copyist Jordon Cunningham, associate lighting designer Maximo Grano De Oro, and Mark Johnson is the production stage manager.

Purhcase tickets to Prelude to a Kiss a musical online here, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in-person at 108 E Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.