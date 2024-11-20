Video: Cheyenne Jackson, Kevin Cahoon And More Star In LA CAGE AUX FOLLES At Pasadena Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pasadena Playhouse brings the world of La Cage aux Folles to life in a new production from Sam Pinkleton! Get a look at highlights from the show featuring stars Cheyenne Jackson, Kein Cahoon, Ryan J. Haddad, and more!

La Cage aux Folles features a book by Harvey Fierstein, music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, based on the play by Jean Poiret.

The cast of La Cage aux Folles is led by Cheyenne Jackson (American Horror Story) as Georges and Tony Nominee Kevin Cahoon (Broadway’s Shucked) as Albin.

Joining them are Ryan J. Haddad (The Politician) as Jean-Michel, Shannon Purser (Stranger Things) as Anne, George Salazar (Impeachment: American Crime Story) as Jacob, Michael McDonald (MADtv) as Edouard Dindon/M. Renaud, Nicole Parker (MADtv) as Marie Dindon/Mme. Renaud, El Beh (American Conservatory Theater’s The Wizard of Oz) as Francis, and Shea Diamond (FX’s Pose) as Jacqueline.

The cast is completed by Kay Bebe Queue, Cody Brunelle-Potter, Salina EsTitties, Rhoyle Ivy King, Ellen Soraya Nikbakht, Suni Jade Reid, and Paul Vogt as Les Cagelles.

Tickets and Membership information for La Cage aux Folles are available at pasadenaplayhouse.org, by phone at 626-356-7529, and at the box office at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101.