Video: Cast and Creative Team Talk THE WHO'S TOMMY on CBS Sunday Morning

Composer Pete Townshend, director Des McAnuff, star Ali Louis Bourgzui, and choreographer Loren Lattaro sat down with Tracy Smith of CBS Sunday Morning to discuss bringing The Who's Tommy back to Broadway.

When asked if he was concerned if audiences would see this as a nostalgia show, McAnuff said "Yes, absolutely. It was less about, 'Oh, let's, you know, rework it for a modern audience.' It was that everybody's wandering around staring into a mirror trying to escape a hostile universe, albeit it's a black mirror. But it resonates in a new way. There's a pertinence now that we didn't think it necessarily [had] 30 years ago."

Smith asks if Bourgzui felt intimidated meeting Townshend. "Yeah, I really wanted to make sure that I was doing his piece justice," Bourgzui replied.

Choreographer Lorin Latarro echoes that sentiment. Her favorite dance moment of the show? "We call it the rubber band section of 'Pinball Wizard,' (when the kids jump off the pinball machines). And some of the guys get so high off those pinball machines. It's pretty cool!"

The cast of The Who’s TOMMY features Ali Louis Bourzgui as Tommy, Alison Luff as Mrs. Walker, Adam Jacobs as Captain Walker, John Ambrosino as Uncle Ernie, Bobby Conte as Cousin Kevin, and Christina Sajous as The Acid Queen. Completing the cast are Haley Gustafson, Jeremiah Alsop, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Mike Cannon, Tyler James Eisenreich, Sheldon Henry, Afra Hines, Aliah James, David Paul Kidder, Tassy Kirbas, Lily Kren, Quinten Kusheba, Reese Levine, Brett Michael Lockley, Nathan Lucrezio, Alexandra Matteo, Mark Mitrano, Reagan Pender, Cecilia Ann Popp, Daniel Quadrino, Olive Ross-Kline, Jenna Nicole Schoen, Dee Tomasetta, and Andrew Tufano.

Myth and spectacle combine in The Who’s exhilarating 1969 rock opera, TOMMY—including the unforgettable anthems “I’m Free,” “See Me, Feel Me,” “Sensation” and “Pinball Wizard.” After witnessing his father shoot his rival, the young Tommy Walker is lost in the universe, endlessly and obsessively staring into the mirror. An innate knack for pinball catapults him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior.