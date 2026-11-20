The Broadway cast of Chicago took the stage on Good Morning America to perform three numbers from the long-running musical! Lissa deGuzman, who stars as Velma Kelly, performed "All That Jazz," while Bianca Marroquín, who plays Roxie Hart, performed "Roxie." Max von Essen, who stars as Billy Flynn, also took the stage to perform "All I Care About Is Love." Watch now!

The appearance comes on the heels of Chicago's 30th anniversary celebration on Broadway, which brought together original cast members, alumni, and current cast members for a special performance benefiting the Entertainment Community Fund's programs serving dancers. Check out photos from the celebration!

The anniversary event featured appearances by original Broadway cast members Bebe Neuwirth and James Naughton, as well as alumni including Ariana Madix, Alex Newell, Robyn Hurder, and more.

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With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history and the longest currently running show on Broadway.

Chicago will also be featured in the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 26, as part of an All-Star Broadway Thanksgiving Day Celebration. The 10-minute medley will feature performers from nine Broadway productions, including Wicked, Hamilton, The Book of Mormon, and more. Read more about the upcoming performance!

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