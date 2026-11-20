JOY MACHINE RECORDS will release Coal: A New American Musical (Official Concept EP) in digital and streaming formats on Friday, December 11. The show features book, music and lyrics by Nicholas Connors. The six-track recording includes highlights from the sweeping folk and bluegrass-infused score, with performances by Jane Bruce, Andrew Durand, Jordan Fisher, Vincent Jamal Hooper, Lizzy McAlpine, Paul Alexander Nolan, Solea Pfeiffer, Nathan Salstone, and Nathaniel Stampley. The musical's first single “Delilah” – featuring Jordan Fisher – is available now.

Deep in the heart of Appalachia, a young coal miner fights for his shot at the American Dream while the world around him devolves into chaos and the 1921 West Virginia Coal Wars. Coal: A New American Musical tells a story about America and human resilience, complete with humor, romance, and larger-than-life folk heroes.

Coal: A New American Musical (Official Concept EP) – Track Listing

1. A Logan County Coal Mine (feat. Jane Bruce, Andrew Durand, Vincent Jamal Hooper, Nathan Salstone, and Nathaniel Stampley)

2. Mighty Fine (feat. Andrew Durand and Lizzy McAlpine)

3. The Ballad of Smilin' Sid (feat. Vincent Jamal Hooper)

4. Summer Song (feat. Nathan Salstone and Nathaniel Stampley)

5. Delilah (feat. Jordan Fisher)

6. Grow (feat. Paul Alexander Nolan and Solea Pfeiffer)

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