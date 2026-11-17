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Video: CHICAGO on Broadway 30th Anniversary Curtain Call
The curtain call celebrated the current cast, original 1996 cast members, and featured a speech from the producers.
Chicago celebrated its 30th anniversary on Broadway! This festive evening, which benefited the Entertainment Community Fund’s programs serving dancers, featured cameos from original Broadway cast members Bebe Neuwirth and James Naughton, and Chicago alumni Charlotte d'Amboise, Robyn Hurder, Whitney Leavitt, Ariana Madix, Alex Newell, Reece Weaver, and more. Check out footage from the curtain call, which celebrated the current cast, original 1996 cast members, and featured a speech from the producers!
A special rendition of "Cell Block Tango" featured appearances from the ten longest running shows in Broadway history, including The Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King, Wicked, Cats, Les Misérables, A Chorus Line, Oh! Calcutta!, The Book of Mormon, and Mamma Mia!.
With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history, and the longest currently running show on Broadway.
The current cast of Chicago features Bianca Marroquín as Roxie Hart, Lissa deGuzman as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron “Mama” Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart and J. Workman as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Tia Altinay, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Austin Dunn, John Michael Fiumara, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Chelsea James, Christopher Kelley, James T. Lane, Jenny Laroche, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mariah Reives, Sean Samuels, Samantha Sturm, Jeff Sullivan and Elizabeth Yanick.
BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge recently caught up with original star Bebe Neuwirth to reflect on the show's extraordinary legacy, and the magic of its original company. Watch now!
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