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Photos: Bebe Neuwirth, James Naughton and More Celebrate 30 Years of CHICAGO on Broadway
See Ariana Madix, Whitney Leavitt, Alex Newell, Charlotte d'Amboise, Robyn Hurder, and more in additional photos from the onstage celebration.
Chicago celebrated 30 years on Broadway with a special onstage celebration bringing together original cast members, alumni, current cast members, and guests from across the Broadway community. Check out additional photos from the evening!
The anniversary celebration, which benefited the Entertainment Community Fund's programs serving dancers, featured original Broadway cast members Bebe Neuwirth, James Naughton, and David Sabella, alongside Chicago alumni Charlotte d'Amboise, Ariana Madix, Alex Newell, Robyn Hurder, Whitney Leavitt, and Reece Weaver.
The evening also featured appearances by performers representing other Broadway musicals, including Emily Bautista (Les Misérables), Gavin Lee (The Lion King), Joshua Keen (The Book of Mormon), Emma Sofia (Cats), Carolee Carmello (Mamma Mia!), Nick Cartell (The Phantom of the Opera), Jessica Lee Goldyn (A Chorus Line), and more. Chicago composer John Kander was also in attendance for the milestone celebration. Watch video from the evening's curtain call here!
Featuring a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history and the longest currently running show on Broadway.
Photo credit: Avery Brunkus
Bebe Neuwirth; (standing in crowd) John Kander
Emily Bautista for Les Misérables
Bianca Marroquín and Ariana Madix
Gavin Lee for The Lion King; Samantha Sturm
Lissa deGuzman, Tia Altinay, Gavin Lee for The Lion King; Samantha Sturm
Gavin Lee for The Lion King; Joshua Keen for The Book of Mormon; (back) Tia Altinay and Samantha Sturm
Emma Sofia for Cats, Samantha Sturm
Angel Reda for Wicked, (front, l–r) Lissa deGuzman, Kristen Faith Oei, Tia Altinay, Samantha Sturm, Mariah Reives
(back) Angel Reda for Wicked, (front) Tia Altinay and Samantha Sturm
Marty Lawson, Carolee Carmello for Mamma Mia!, Nick Cartell for The Phantom of the Opera; (back l–r) Kristen Faith Oei, Samantha Sturm, Mariah Reives, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Tia Altinay, Lissa deGuzman
(front) Kristen Faith Oei, Nick Cartell for The Phantom of the Opera, Lissa deGuzman; (back) Samantha Sturm, Mariah Reives, Tia Altinay
Kristen Faith Oei, Samatnha Sturm, Nick Cartell for The Phantom of the Opera, Tia Altinay, Lissa deGuzman
Carolee Carmello for Mamma Mia!, Kristen Faith Oei, Samantha Sturm
Mariah Reives, Jessica Lee Goldyn for A Chorus Line, Tia Altinay, Madison Iosia, Emma Magnus, Mariama Condé, and Dash Perry for Oh! Calcutta!
Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Jessica Lee Goldyn for A Chorus Line, Mariah Reives, Tia Altinay
Denny Paschall, Bianca Marroquín, Charlotte d'Amboise, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr.
J. Workman and J. London
Reece Weaver and Bianca Marroquín
(front row, l-r) Max von Essen, Whitney Leavitt, Christopher Kelley; (back row, l-r) Jenny Laroche, Denny Paschall, Jeff Sullivan, Kristen Faith Oei, Tia Altinay
(center) Frank DiLella and the cast of Chicago
The original and current casts and creatives of Chicago
Tia Altinay, Mariah Reives, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Lissa deGuzman, Samantha Sturm, Kristen Faith Oei; (2nd row, standing) Emma Sofia, Emily Bautista, Jessica Lee Goldyn, Carolee Carmello, Nick Cartell, Gavin Lee, Joshua Keen, Angel Reda; (back row l-r) Mariama Condé, Emma Magnus, Madison Iosia, and Dash Perry
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