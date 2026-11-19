Chicago celebrated 30 years on Broadway with a special onstage celebration bringing together original cast members, alumni, current cast members, and guests from across the Broadway community. Check out additional photos from the evening!

The anniversary celebration, which benefited the Entertainment Community Fund's programs serving dancers, featured original Broadway cast members Bebe Neuwirth, James Naughton, and David Sabella, alongside Chicago alumni Charlotte d'Amboise, Ariana Madix, Alex Newell, Robyn Hurder, Whitney Leavitt, and Reece Weaver.

The evening also featured appearances by performers representing other Broadway musicals, including Emily Bautista (Les Misérables), Gavin Lee (The Lion King), Joshua Keen (The Book of Mormon), Emma Sofia (Cats), Carolee Carmello (Mamma Mia!), Nick Cartell (The Phantom of the Opera), Jessica Lee Goldyn (A Chorus Line), and more. Chicago composer John Kander was also in attendance for the milestone celebration. Watch video from the evening's curtain call here!

Featuring a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history and the longest currently running show on Broadway.

Photo credit: Avery Brunkus



Emily Bautista for Les Misérables



Bianca Marroquín and Ariana Madix



Gavin Lee for The Lion King; Samantha Sturm



Mariah Reives, Jessica Lee Goldyn for A Chorus Line, Tia Altinay, Madison Iosia, Emma Magnus, Mariama Condé, and Dash Perry for Oh! Calcutta!



Bianca Marroquín and Charlotte d'Amboise



Bianca Marroquín and Charlotte d'Amboise



Bianca Marroquín and Charlotte d'Amboise



Reece Weaver and Bianca Marroquín



(center) Frank DiLella and the cast of Chicago