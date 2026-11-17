Chicago celebrated its 30th anniversary on Broadway! This evening, which benefited the Entertainment Community Fund’s programs serving dancers, featured cameos from original Broadway cast members Bebe Neuwirth and James Naughton, and Chicago alumni Charlotte d'Amboise, Robyn Hurder, Whitney Leavitt, Ariana Madix, Alex Newell, Reece Weaver, and more. See photos from the red carpet and from the on stage celebration! You can also see video from the evening's curtain call!

The on stage celebration featured John Kander, Bianca Marroquín, Gavin Lee, Carolee Carmello, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Lissa deGuzman, Nick Cartell, Jessica Lee Goldyn and more.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history, and the longest currently running show on Broadway.

The current cast of Chicago features Bianca Marroquín as Roxie Hart, Lissa deGuzman as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron “Mama” Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart and J. Workman as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Tia Altinay, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Austin Dunn, John Michael Fiumara, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Chelsea James, Christopher Kelley, James T. Lane, Jenny Laroche, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mariah Reives, Sean Samuels, Samantha Sturm, Jeff Sullivan and Elizabeth Yanick.

Photo credit: Avery Brunkus



Dash Perry, Madison Iosia, Mariama Condé, and Emma Magnus



John Michael Fiumara



Bianca Marroquín



Bebe Neuwirth and Bianca Marroquín



Red Concepción



Bianca Marroquín and Charlotte d'Amboise