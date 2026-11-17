Join Heather, Chris, and Marc as they celebrate Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and Love for all things the stage! We have a lot to catch up on and you don't want to miss a minute of it!
Ben Vereen Pens Essay Marking 30th Anniversary of CHICAGO Broadway Revival
The essay follows a gala benefiting the Entertainment Community Fund's programs for dancers, with Ann Reinking's choreography and Walter Bobbie's direction credited.
Tony Award winner Ben Vereen has written an essay commemorating the 30th anniversary of Broadway's long-running revival of Chicago, reflecting on the late Ann Reinking, Fred Ebb, Jerry Orbach and Gwen Verdon.
Vereen penned the piece following his attendance at the production's 30th anniversary gala at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City.
The essay looks back on the artists whose contributions helped shape the musical's legacy as the Broadway revival celebrates three decades.
Ben Vereen has a longstanding connection to Chicago, having portrayed Billy Flynn in the 1999 Toronto engagement of the Broadway revival. He also worked closely with the musical's co-creator, Bob Fosse, originating the role of the Leading Player in Fosse's Pippin on Broadway in 1972, a performance that earned Vereen the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. Vereen later appeared in Fosse's autobiographical film All That Jazz (1979).
Chicago, featuring music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb and a book by Ebb and Bob Fosse, originally opened on Broadway in 1975. The revival opened in 1996 and has since become one of Broadway's longest-running productions.
A Love Letter to Chicago On Its 30th Anniversary
By Ben Vereen
Tonight, as we celebrated thirty years of the Broadway revival of Chicago, I sat in the Ambassador Theatre and cried. I kept wanting to lean over and say, “Annie, did you see that?” Oh, Annie how I wish I could've turned my head and found you there.
I missed Fred Ebb. I missed Jerry Orbach. I thought of Gwen Verdon and Chita Rivera and how much I would've given just to hear them laugh again. And Bob, I felt you there. I could almost see you applauding. I say almost because I know you were still counting.
At eighty, I have a prayer I say sometimes without words. Lord, let me feel my friends close again. Tonight that prayer was answered by a company of dancers who had no idea what they were doing to me. I watched you step into footprints left by people I love. And then I watched you leave footprints of your own. I wish you could have sat beside me for just a minute and seen yourselves through my eyes. We elders are so proud of you. I believe the elders on the other side are proud of you, too.
God bless the imagination of Bob Fosse, John Kander, and Fred Ebb, and the gift Ann Reinking brought when she reimagined the dancing with Walter Bobbie directing. Thank you, Walter, and thank you, Barry and Fran Weissler, for making this night a benefit for the Entertainment Community Fund's programs for dancers. It touched me that a room full of people came to applaud dancers and, by being there, helped care for them, too.
To the whole company, congratulations. Thank you for giving me a few more minutes with people I thought I could only visit in memory.
And Annie, my darling, if you were there tonight, I hope you saw me. I was the old dancer crying and clapping at the same time.
Happy 30th, Chicago. With all my love,
Ben
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
BroadwayWorld Merch
Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more
|
Powered by
Podcasts
Angela Grovey Talks “Reasonable Doubt” Season 4, Krystal’s Evolution & the Power of Knowing Your Worth!
The courtroom drama is heating up, and we have a front-row seat! This time on The Roundtable with Robert Bannon, we're welcoming the wonderful Angela Grovey, one of the stars of Hulu's hit series “Reasonable Doubt!” Angela brings humor, heart, strength, and a whole lot of personality to her portrayal of Krystal Walters, the straight-talking, fiercely loyal assistant to powerhouse attorney Jax Stewart, played by Emayatzy Corinealdi.
#125 After All These Years with Al Tapper
U Guys, in this episode, I chat with producer and composer Al Tapper all about his amazing career in the arts, highlighting his upcoming original musical After All These Years playing Off-Broadway at the AMT Theater!
This week on Odd Woman Out, Tutz sits down with Orfeh—and we are OBSESSED. We’re talking rocker Orfeh, Broadway Orfeh, and the Orfeh who refused to let anyone put her in a box. Before Broadway, she was a rocker.
Mark Ballas Is Back on Broadway — and Bringing the Razzle Dazzle!
From the ballroom to Broadway, Mark Ballas has done a little bit of everything — and now he’s back on The Roundtable! The three-time Dancing with the Stars Mirrorball champion is currently back on Broadway starring as the slick, smooth-talking Billy Flynn in CHICAGO.
Isaac Mizrahi on Acceptance, Broadway Legends & Not Caring What People Think
Fashion legend Isaac Mizrahi has spent decades making the world brighter- literally. As a colorful designer, performer, host, author, and cultural icon, the creative has always favored playfulness.
Ep 16: The Golden Age of Broadway, Part 2
The Golden Age of Broadway’s new revolutionary way of writing musicals did not just apply to Musical Plays like those of Rodgers & Hammerstein and Lerner & Loewe. It also transformed the Musical Comedy.
Episode 7 - Director’s Roundtable featuring Walter Bobbie, Camille A. Brown, Marcia Milgrom Dodge, JoAnn M. Hunter, Victoria Collado and Héctor Flores Jr.
In this special episode of Backstage Pass, we present the Director's Roundtable from New York Theatre Barn’s A Seat at the Table Series. For one night only, 5 award-winning Broadway directors will unite to discuss their unique experiences working in a rapidly evolving industry and offer insights into the creative process of incubating new works.
episode 6 | chloe tucker caine
Episode 6: Chloe Tucker Caine. This week on Odd Woman Out, Tutz is hanging with Chloe Tucker Caine—Owning Manhattan real estate boss who’s still a full-blown theatre kid at heart.
David Bushman Proves There’s No Expiration Date on a Theater Career
Chicago is now celebrating 29 years on Broadway, with multiple national and international companies as well. And for more than two decades David Bushman has been a part of various Chicago productions around the world.
#3 - SpotCo origins, the kiss of death, and the emotional promise with Drew Hodges
Before there was SpotCo, Drew Hodges had Spot Design. Over the course of more than three decades, Drew has been at the center of theater staples like Rent, Chicago, and Hamilton.
Ep. 81: The Name on Everybody's Lips is Going to Be Leila Jung
In this episode, Jose sits down with Swedish actress Leila Jung, who’s taking on the iconic role of Roxie Hart in Chicago after starring in The Girl from the North Country.