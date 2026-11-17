Tony Award winner Ben Vereen has written an essay commemorating the 30th anniversary of Broadway's long-running revival of Chicago, reflecting on the late Ann Reinking, Fred Ebb, Jerry Orbach and Gwen Verdon.

Vereen penned the piece following his attendance at the production's 30th anniversary gala at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City.

The essay looks back on the artists whose contributions helped shape the musical's legacy as the Broadway revival celebrates three decades.

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Ben Vereen has a longstanding connection to Chicago, having portrayed Billy Flynn in the 1999 Toronto engagement of the Broadway revival. He also worked closely with the musical's co-creator, Bob Fosse, originating the role of the Leading Player in Fosse's Pippin on Broadway in 1972, a performance that earned Vereen the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. Vereen later appeared in Fosse's autobiographical film All That Jazz (1979).

Chicago, featuring music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb and a book by Ebb and Bob Fosse, originally opened on Broadway in 1975. The revival opened in 1996 and has since become one of Broadway's longest-running productions.

A Love Letter to Chicago On Its 30th Anniversary

By Ben Vereen

Tonight, as we celebrated thirty years of the Broadway revival of Chicago, I sat in the Ambassador Theatre and cried. I kept wanting to lean over and say, “Annie, did you see that?” Oh, Annie how I wish I could've turned my head and found you there.

I missed Fred Ebb. I missed Jerry Orbach. I thought of Gwen Verdon and Chita Rivera and how much I would've given just to hear them laugh again. And Bob, I felt you there. I could almost see you applauding. I say almost because I know you were still counting.

At eighty, I have a prayer I say sometimes without words. Lord, let me feel my friends close again. Tonight that prayer was answered by a company of dancers who had no idea what they were doing to me. I watched you step into footprints left by people I love. And then I watched you leave footprints of your own. I wish you could have sat beside me for just a minute and seen yourselves through my eyes. We elders are so proud of you. I believe the elders on the other side are proud of you, too.

God bless the imagination of Bob Fosse, John Kander, and Fred Ebb, and the gift Ann Reinking brought when she reimagined the dancing with Walter Bobbie directing. Thank you, Walter, and thank you, Barry and Fran Weissler, for making this night a benefit for the Entertainment Community Fund's programs for dancers. It touched me that a room full of people came to applaud dancers and, by being there, helped care for them, too.

To the whole company, congratulations. Thank you for giving me a few more minutes with people I thought I could only visit in memory.

And Annie, my darling, if you were there tonight, I hope you saw me. I was the old dancer crying and clapping at the same time.

Happy 30th, Chicago. With all my love,

Ben

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