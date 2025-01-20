Video: Broadway Unites for Concert for America- Live at 7pm ET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







As BroadwayWorld previously reported, producers Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson are getting ready for their Inauguration Day Concert for America event, which will raise funds for the California Community Foundation, an organization supporting wildfire recovery efforts to aid those most in need.

Talent including Jon Cryer & Lisa Joyner (who are spearheading the LA efforts), Melanie Lynskey & Jason Ritter, Matt Walsh, Rachel Bloom, Melissa Rauch, Abigail Spencer, D.L. Hughley, Jimmy O. Yang, Caroline Rhea, Ryan Hansen, Diane Farr, Paget Brewster, Rhys Darby, and Trae Crowder will livestream in to the program, with additional virtual appearances by Julie Bowen, Tony Hale, Adam Scott, and Kate Walsh, and musical performances from Wayne Brady, Rachel Bay Jones, Carly Hughes and Cheyenne Jackson, accompanied by Michael Orland.

Ingrid Michaelson, Richard Kind, and Melissa Manchester join previously-announced stars Ali Stroker, Anika Larsen, Ann Harada, Arielle Jacobs, Brenda Braxton, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Cecily Strong, Charlotte d'Amboise, Hennessy Winkler, J. Smith-Cameron, Javier Muñoz, Jessica Vosk, Judy Gold, Judy Kuhn, Julia Murney, Julie Benko, Keala Settle, Kelli O'Hara, Lili Thomas, Lilli Cooper, Liz Callaway, Merle Dandridge, Nina West, Pearl Sun, Piper Perabo, Rosie Perez, Samantha Williams, Shayna Steele, Susie Essman and many more who will be live on stage in NYC.

Concert for America will take place at The Town Hall in New York City at 7:00pm. The livestream, which will include both NY and LA programming, will be available to watch right here.