Video: Broadway Stars on What Pride Means to Them â€“ Bernadette Peters, AndrÃ© De Shields & More

Happy Pride month! Today and every day, we celebrate the voices, stories, and brilliance of the LGBTQIA+ community â€” on stage and beyond.Â Watch a video of Bernadette Peters,Â AndrÃ© De Shields, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Andrew Durand, Kara Young, Ryan J. Haddad, and Louis McCartneyÂ discussing what Pride means to them.Â

"Pride Month to me is letting everyone be themselves and be authentic. Everyone has that right. That's why it's so important," Peters shared.

"It means that I have not only persevered, not only survived, but I am now an example for other young, prideful to follow," De Shields stated.