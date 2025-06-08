Video: Broadway Stars Nick Jonas, George Clooney, More Join the Softball Field

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Every summer for the past eight decades, the folks who make shows on Broadway and Off-Broadway happen come together to play softball, and this summer is no exception. Stars like Nick Jonas, who is currently costarring in The Last Five Years, and George Clooney, currently starring in Good Night, and Good Luck, are apart of the plays.

Players on the teams include performances, musicians, ushers, electricians, stagehands, and more. Anyone apart of the Broadway and Off-Broadway communities has a chance to be apart of this sport.

"It's kind of the the highlight of my week apart from being able to be on the Broadway stage," says Nick Jonas to CBS News. "Being out here with, you know, coworkers and colleagues and all that is is pretty special."

The tradition started seventy years ago, with actors like Julie Andrews and Lucille Ball getting to play in 1961. The plays find time between shows to join the league.

The League Commissioner, John Gordon, says, "You work with the stars of the show and the front of house staff and the backstage crew. And then when you come out here on Thursday afternoons, everybody's equal. There is no star."

To see the full story from CBS News, see the video.