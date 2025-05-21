Video: Broadway Siblings Christopher and Monica Ramirez Featured on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, siblings Christopher and Monica Ramirez called into the show to talk to Clarkson about performing together in the Broadway musical Real Women Have Curves. Though Monica recently appeared on Broadway in Suffs, this is the first time they have appeared together in a Broadway show.

Coming from a mixed-race family, the duo explained how this show in particular holds a lot of meaning. "We're first generation, and it means a lot because this story is about that. It's about family, it's about love...We made it together, which is insane, and we're just so connected to that story," Monica shared. Watch the full segment now!

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical features direction and choreography by Tony and Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo, music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning artist Joy Huerta and composer/lyricist Benjamin Velez, book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin, and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo. The show started previews on April 1 at Broadway’s James Earl Jones Theatre, and opened on April 27. See photos of the production HERE!

As fans await the new cast album, they can stream or download the EP Makin’ it Work with Joy (from Jesse & Joy), featuring Grammy Award-winning artist Joy Huerta performing songs she co-wrote for the musical. It includes the selections “Make it Work,” “Daydream, “Flying Away,” and “Real Women Have Curves.” The EP also features performances by Katya Diaz, Nadia DiGiallonardo, Aline Mayagoitia, and Mari Solis.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical stars Broadway newcomer Tatianna Córdoba as ambitious high school senior Ana; film and television actress Justina Machado as Carmen, Ana’s hardworking mother who imagines a traditional life for her daughter; Florencia Cuenca (Broadway debut) as Estela; Shelby Acosta as Prima Flaca; Carla Jimenez (Broadway debut) as Pancha; Aline Mayagoitia as Itzel; Mauricio Mendoza as Raúl; Mason Reeves as Henry; Jennifer Sánchez as Rosalí; Sandra Valls as Prima Fulvia; along with Ariana Burks, Quincy Hampton, Zeus Mendoza, Claudia Mulet, Christopher M. Ramirez, Monica Tulia Ramirez, Shadia Fairuz, Elisa Galindez, and Omar Madden.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is a funny, joyous, and empowering new show. Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds.