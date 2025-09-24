Video: Bobby Cannavale Shares Opening Night Line Mishap in Broadway’s ART

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







On Tuesday, Tony Award nominee Bobby Cannavale visited Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss his experience in Yasmina Reza’s acclaimed play Art, which is currently running at Broadway’s Music Box Theatre. Cannavale stars as Marc in the production, alongside James Corden and Neil Patrick Harris.

During the conversation, the performer opened up about his lifelong love of theater, which stemmed from a young age. "I love it more than any of the mediums out there," he said of stage work. "I love making something out of nothing with a bunch of people in a room."

In Art, Cannavale plays the character of Marc, starring alongside James Corden and Neil Patrick Harris. During the star-studded opening night, he recalled how, for the first time in his career, he forgot a line. "I had to call for line because I didn't know where I was," he told Meyers. "Not to be gross, I'm pretty sure somebody farted. I'm pretty sure that's what threw me," he said, jokingly adding that it could have been Harris.

Check out the full interview where he talks about performing with Chris Rock on Broadway, and shares stories about his son Jake Cannavale working with Larry David in the play Fish in the Dark.

Art follows a trio of friends as they engage in a light-hearted debate about an expensive piece of art that turns into a larger discussion on much deeper issues. The production officially opened on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, for a strictly limited, 17-week-only engagement at Broadway’s Music Box Theatre.

One ridiculously expensive painting. Is it art, or is it just the world’s priciest inside joke? What begins as a polite debate over aesthetics and taste devolves into a clash of egos and resentments. Can their friendship survive, or will one of them finally draw the line? It’s just 100 minutes of minimalist art, maximalist laughs, and a moving look at what we really see and forgive in the people we love.

Bobby Cannavale is a Tony Award-nominated actor whose theatre credits include Medea (BAM), The Lifespan of a Fact, The Hairy Ape (Drama Desk nomination), The Big Knife, Glengarry Glen Ross, The Motherf**ker with the Hat (Tony Award nomination, Drama Desk Award), Mauritius (Tony Award nomination), Hurlyburly, F-ing A.