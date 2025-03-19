Video: Bill Burr Comments on GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS Previews, Broadway Audiences on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Glengarry Glen Ross is now in previews on Broadway, and Bill Burr is pleasantly surprised about how well things are going. "Previews are weird. They're like 'Oh, it's just previews.' And I'm thinking like, 'Well, people paid to see it, so it's gotta be good, right?'" the comedian shared during a recent visit to The Tonight Show.

"But I'm finding the crowds are really nice," he added, noting that, due to his stand-up background, he is often afraid of unruly audiences. "It took a couple of nights and I'm like, 'Oh, wow. They're just listening. This is amazing!'"

Despite his positive experience so far, Burr did recall one performance with a loud member of the audience who yelled at the performers during the show, taking him out of the scene. "But those things all become blessings when they happen because you learn how to handle them. If you mess up a line, your scene partner helps you out and everything." Watch the full interview here!

The new Broadway production of Glengarry Glen Ross was just extended by an additional two weeks, now on sale through Saturday, June 28, 2025. The production is currently in previews and officially opens on Monday, March 31 at The Palace Theatre.

Glengarry Glen Ross stars Emmy, SAG, Golden Globe & Critics Choice Award-Winner Kieran Culkin as “Richard Roma”, Emmy, SAG & Critics Choice Award-Winner & Golden Globe Nominee Bob Odenkirk as “Shelley Levene”, making his Broadway debut, Emmy & Grammy Award Nominee Bill Burr as “Dave Moss”, making his Broadway debut, Grammy Award-Winner and Academy Award-Nominee Michael McKean as “George Aaronow“, Donald Webber Jr. as “John Williamson”, Howard W. Overshown as “Baylen” and SAG Award Nominee John Pirruccello as “James Lingk” making his Broadway debut.