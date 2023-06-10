Video: Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT

Broadway dance captain Ashley Elizabeth Hale teaching Ben choreography from "Baby, Let's Get Good".

By: Jun. 10, 2023

Dance Captain Dance Attack
Ben is back with Dance Captain Dance Attack! Join your Broadway buddy, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Broadway Sessions), as he goes into the studio to learn original Broadway choreography from the folks who know it best... the dance captains!

Viewers are encouraged to learn the choreography along with Ben and the dance captains in this fast paced, often hysterical, look into the world of some of Broadway's hardest working players. Click here to learn all about what Dance Capatins do and here to watch previous episodes!

Watch as Ben heats it up with Casey Nicholaw's Tony-nominated choreography from Some Like It Hot with the help of Dance Captain Ashley Elizabeth Hale. Can you keep up?





RELATED STORIES

1
Video: J. Harrison Ghee Opens Up About Making Broadway History Photo
Video: J. Harrison Ghee Opens Up About Making Broadway History

Tony-nominated Some Like It Hot star J. Harrison Ghee sat down on CBS Mornings to conclude their 'Road to the Tonys' series. Ghee and Shucked star Alex Newell are the first opening non-binary performers to ever be nominated at the Tony Awards. Ghee opened up about making Broadway history with the nomination. Watch the video!

2
Video: How SOME LIKE IT HOT Became a 13-Time Tony-Nominated Hit Photo
Video: How SOME LIKE IT HOT Became a 13-Time Tony-Nominated Hit

Watch this exclusive video interview with the whole Some Like It Hot team, including composers Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, director/choreographer Casey Nicholaw, and stars NaTasha Yvette Williams, Kevin Del Aguila, Adrianna Hicks, Christian Borle, and J. Harrison Ghee.

3
Video: Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT Photo
Video: Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT

In this episode of Dance Captain Dance Attack, Ben heats it up with Casey Nicholaw's Tony-nominated choreography from Some Like It Hot with the help of Dance Captain Ashley Elizabeth Hale. Watch the full video!

4
Video: How NaTasha Yvette Williams Scatted Her Way to a Tony Nomination Photo
Video: How NaTasha Yvette Williams Scatted Her Way to a Tony Nomination

In this video, watch as Tony nominee NaTasha Yvette Williams chats more about how she found out she was a nominee, why the Some Like It Hot company means so much to her, and so much more.

