Video: Ben Celebrates BACK TO THE FUTURE Day with Choreo!

Back to the Future dance captains Gabi Stapula and Marc Heitzman teach Ben the choreography from "It Works".

By: Oct. 21, 2023

Dance Captain Dance Attack
Ben is back with Dance Captain Dance Attack! Join your Broadway buddy, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Broadway Sessions), as he goes into the studio to learn original Broadway choreography from the folks who know it best... the dance captains!

Viewers are encouraged to learn the choreography along with Ben and the dance captains in this fast paced, often hysterical, look into the world of some of Broadway's hardest working players. Click here to learn all about what Dance Captains do and here to watch previous episodes!

Watch as Ben celebrates Back to the Future Day (October 21st) by breaking down Chris Bailey's choreography for Broadway's Back to the Future with the help of dance captains Gabi Stapula and Marc Heitzman. Can you keep up?






RELATED STORIES

1
BACK TO THE FUTURE’s Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram Photo
BACK TO THE FUTURE’s Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram

Saturday, October 21 marks “Back to the Future Day,” a widely celebrated holiday among BACK TO THE FUTURE fans around the world, and the date Doc Brown and Marty McFly travel to in 2015 in Back to the Future II.

2
Experience BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Aboard NYC Ferry Photo
Experience BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Aboard NYC Ferry

Get ready to travel back in time with BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical, now showing onboard NYC Ferry.

3
Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE To Celebrate Back to the Future Day With Special Event Photo
Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE To Celebrate Back to the Future Day With Special Event

The Broadway production of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical will celebrate with a special performance at both the matinee and evening performances on Saturday, October 21.

4
Video: Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform It Works on THE VIEW Photo
Video: Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW

Roger Bart, Casey Likes, and the cast of Back to the Future: the Musical appeared on The View this morning to perform 'It Works.' Before the performance, the pair sat down with The View hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines to discuss their star-studded opening night, developing the musical, and more. Watch the video now!

