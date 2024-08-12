Video: Belle Performers Paige O'Hara and Susan Egan Sing BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Medley

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







At D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event this weekend, Broadway and Disney performers Paige O'Hara and Susan Egan took the stage to perform a medley from Beauty and the Beast. O'Hara appeared in the original 1991 animated film as Belle, with Egan performing the role in the Broadway production.

The duo sang a medley that included "How Does a Moment Last Forever" (written for the 2017 live-action remake) and the title song, concluding on a musical reference from the opening number. The music is by Alan Menken, with lyrics from Howard Ashman and Tim Rice.

O'Hara's stage credits include Les Miserables (playing the role of Fantine), Nellie Forbush in South Pacific, and Ado Annie in a national tour of Oklahoma. She also played the title role in The Mystery of Edwin Drood on Broadway. She has voiced the character of Belle in various Disney spin-offs since the character's debut in 1991.

Egan originated the role of Belle in Beauty and the Beast on stage in 1994, opposite Terrance Mann's Beast. She is also known for voicing Meg in Hercules (another Disney/Alan Menken project).

Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the original Broadway production ran for over thirteen years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Egan was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance.

The original film was universally praised upon its release. It was nominated for six Academy Awards (including Best Picture), winning two for music.