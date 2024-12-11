Video: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Releases Sneak Peek of 'Chan Chan'









The new Broadway musical BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™ has released a behind-the-scenes look at the recording of the popular track “Chan Chan.” Watch the video here!



The new Broadway musical will begin performances on Friday, February 21, 2025, and open Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.



With a book by Marco Ramirez (Drama Desk Award, The Royale), director Saheem Ali (Tony Nominee, Fat Ham) leads an ensemble of visionary performing artists, including a band of renowned musicians from across the globe to tell the legendary story of the artists who recorded the original album. BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™ features the soul-stirring music of Cuba’s golden age, choreography by Patricia Delgado and Tony Award winner Justin Peck (Illinoise, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story).



“’Chan Chan’ might be the most famous song the from Buena Vista Social Club album,” said Sharenow. “It gets into your soul in a way that only the best music can. Whether you understand the lyrics or not, it instantly touches you.”



Music Consultant Juan de Marcos González adds, “The music of Buena Vista Social Club is originally from Cuba, but it is truly international. It is listened to all over the world.”



Producer John Leguizamo says "this musical is a game changer for the culture. It features the genesis of all Latin music. The birth of the music and the conflicts it arose from. This is the show I've been waiting for my whole life. What an honor and pleasure to be a part of this magical work."



Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.



Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™ brings the GRAMMY Award-winning album to thrilling life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music.

