Video: BOOP! Composer David Foster Spotlighted on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Multi-Grammy Award winner and composer of BOOP! The Musical David Foster was featured this past weekend on CBS Sunday Morning. During the segment, the hit-maker opened up about why he decided to tackle Broadway after a successful career working closely with the top artists of our day.

"I've always been very pragmatic about my career and, since the very early days, I always planned for when I wasn't hot anymore," he explained on the morning show. "So Broadway, for me, was a place... where you have to write a good song, but you don't necessarily have to write a hit song."

The coverage followed Foster to the recording studio, where the company, led by Tony-nominated performer Jasmine Amy Rogers, was recording the cast album. "In my mind, I tell myself, 'I'm going to get a better vocal out of this person than anybody's ever gotten before and anybody ever will get.' Of course it's not true, but that's my mantra." Watch the full interview, where he also goes into detail about discovering and working with artists like Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, and more.

BOOP! The Musical, currently playing at the Broadhurst Theatre, has received 3 Tony Award nominations. The principal cast of BOOP! is headed by Jasmine Amy Rogers as Betty Boop and Tony Award-winner Faith Prince as Valentina, Ainsley Melham as Dwayne, Erich Bergen as Raymond Demarest, Stephen DeRosa as Grampy, Anastacia McCleskey as Carol Evans, Angelica Hale as Trisha, Phillip Huber as Pudgy the Dog, and Aubie Merrylees as Oscar Delacorte.

Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots) brings the Queen of the Screen to the theater in BOOP! The Musical, with celebrated multiple Grammy Award-winning composer David Foster (“You're The Inspiration,” “I Will Always Love You”), Tony Award-nominated lyricist Susan Birkenhead (Working, Jelly's Last Jam) and Tony Award-winning book writer Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone).

For almost a century, Betty Boop, created by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and finding love in New York City — one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.”