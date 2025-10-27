Video: Ariana DeBose and Scott Bakula Talk Returning to the Stage in THE BAKER'S WIFE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday, Ariana DeBose and Scott Bakula joined TODAY to discuss returning to the stage in the off-Broadway production of The Baker’s Wife, now in previews at Classic Stage Company. The Stephen Schwartz musical, which originally debuted in the 1970s, has never before had a full-scale production in New York City.

"[The show] was part of a curriculum that I created for myself [and] it's how I discovered Stephen Schwartz, and Joseph Stein, and the great Patti LuPone," explained DeBose, who stars as Genevieve Castagnet. "I just fell in love with the music and the character, specifically, because I thought she was a great conundrum of things."

Bakula also has a history with the material, having previously played the role of Dominique in a production at the Cincinnati Playhouse in 1980. This time around, he stars as the baker himself. "I love the show so much. It's one of my favorite Stephen Schwartz musicals... They waited for me to get old enough to play the baker, so here I am," said the actor. Watch the full interview now.

The Baker’s Wife features a book by Tony Award winner Joseph Stein (Fiddler on the Roof), music & lyrics by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, The Queen of Versailles), based on the film La Femme du Boulanger by Marcel Pagnol, adapted from Jean le Bleu by Jean Giono, choreography by Stephanie Klemons, and direction by Gordon Greenberg (The Heart of Rock and Roll). The production began previews on October 23, and will run for an extended engagement through December 21, 2025 at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater.

It stars Golden Globe winner Scott Bakula as Aimable Castagnet and Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose as Geneviève Castagnet, with Wendi Bergamini, Savannah Lee Birdsong, Arnie Burton, Tony Award nominee Robert Cuccioli, Alma Cuervo, Tony Award nominee Kevin Del Aguila, Bill English, Zachary Freier-Harrison, Samantha Gershman, Nathan Lee Graham, Tony Award nominee Judy Kuhn, Sally Murphy, Manu Narayan, Mason Olshavsky, Kevin William Paul, Will Roland, and Hailey Thomas.

In a quiet French village, a baker and his wife bring fresh bread…and fresh gossip. But when temptation stirs and hearts wander, the whole town gets caught up in a swirl of romance, mischief, and melody. The Baker’s Wife brings Stephen Schwartz’s soaring score, including the iconic “Meadowlark,” to life in its full-scale production in New York City. Sweet, surprising, and full of heart, this long-awaited production celebrates love in all its perfectly imperfect recipes.