Video: Andrew Barth Feldman Pays Musical Tribute to MUPPETVISION 3D in Heartfelt Farewell

As MuppetVision 3D prepares to close its doors after a 34-year run at Walt Disney World, Broadway’s Andrew Barth Feldman is saying goodbye with a heartfelt original song. Watch the video of Andrew's salute to the iconic attraction as its historic run comes to a close.

The song acts as a tribute to the late Jim Henson’s final directorial effort and the beloved theme park attraction that’s long stood as a symbol of classic Imagineering, practical effects, and signature Muppet chaos.

Feldman is a well-documented Disney Parks superfan and self-described “Muppet Adult.” His fandom has made headlines before—from his viral Disney Cruise vlog with Joshua Bassett to his ongoing campaign for more Muppets content.

The video arrives just ahead of MuppetVision 3D’s* final performance on Saturday, June 7, when the theater attraction will officially close to make way for a new land themed to Pixar’s Monsters, Inc.