Video: Amy Adams, Idina Menzel, and More Return In DISENCHANTED Teaser Trailer

Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Maya Rudolph, Idina Menzel, and James Marsden to brighten up the holiday season beginning November 24 exclusively on Disney+.

Sep. 09, 2022  

The magical teaser trailer for the all-new live-action musical comedy "Disenchanted," which premiered at the D23 Expo 2022 in the Anaheim Convention Center moments ago, is here!

The eagerly-anticipated sequel to "Enchanted," which reunites original cast members Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel, and James Marsden and also stars Maya Rudolph, Gabriella Baldacchino, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jayma Mays, is directed by Adam Shankman and features new songs from Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz. "Disenchanted" begins streaming November 24, exclusively on Disney+...just in time to brighten up the holiday season.

It has been 15 years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life. Unfortunately, it isn't the quick fix she had hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn't been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale and placing her family's future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.

"Disenchanted stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, Gabriella Baldacchino, with Idina Menzel and James Marsden. Directed by Adam Shankman from a screenplay by Brigitte Hales and a story by J. David Stem & David N. Weiss and Richard LaGravenese, "Disenchanted" is produced by Barry Josephson, Barry Sonnenfeld, and Amy Adams, with Jo Burn, Sunil Perkash, and Adam Shankman serving as executive producers. The movie features songs with music by 8-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken and lyrics by three-time Oscar-winning lyricist Stephen Schwartz, whose work on "Enchanted" garnered three Academy Award nominations and a score by Alan Menken.

Disney's "Disenchanted" begins streaming November 24, 2022, only on Disney+.

