Video: Amber Iman Sings 'Learn to Love' from GODDESS at the Public Theater

The Public Theater is now presenting GODDESS, making its New York debut after a successful world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. The production will run through Sunday, June 8 in the Newman Theater.

GODDESS comes to The Public for its New York premiere featuring music and lyrics by Michael Thurber, book and direction by Associate Artistic Director/Resident Director Saheem Ali, additional book material by James Ijames, and choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie.

A mysterious singer arrives at Moto Moto, a steamy Afro-jazz club in Mombasa, Kenya. She casts an entrancing spell on everyone, including a young man who has returned home from studying in America. Will the big plans for his life—stepping into a political legacy and marrying his fiancée—be upended? Inspired by the myth of Marimba, the Goddess who created beautiful songs from her heartbreak, this new musical is a rousing tale of romance, the supernatural, and the quest towards one’s truest self.

Watch in this video as Amber Iman performs "Learn to Love":