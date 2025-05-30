 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Amber Iman Sings 'Learn to Love' from GODDESS at the Public Theater

Goddess will run through June 15 at the Public Theater.

By: May. 30, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.




The Public Theater is now presenting GODDESS, making its New York debut after a successful world premiere at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. The production will run through Sunday, June 8 in the Newman Theater. 

GODDESS comes to The Public for its New York premiere featuring music and lyrics by Michael Thurber, book and direction by Associate Artistic Director/Resident Director Saheem Ali, additional book material by James Ijames, and choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie.

A mysterious singer arrives at Moto Moto, a steamy Afro-jazz club in Mombasa, Kenya. She casts an entrancing spell on everyone, including a young man who has returned home from studying in America. Will the big plans for his life—stepping into a political legacy and marrying his fiancée—be upended? Inspired by the myth of Marimba, the Goddess who created beautiful songs from her heartbreak, this new musical is a rousing tale of romance, the supernatural, and the quest towards one’s truest self. 

Watch in this video as Amber Iman performs "Learn to Love":


TFCA Image

Best Touring Production - Live Standings

Hadestown - 9%
Wicked - 8%
Hamilton - 8%
Vote Now!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos