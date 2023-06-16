Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions

Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned last month in celebration of AAPI Heritage Month!

Performers included: Ali Ewoldt (Phantom Of The Opera), Kelvin Moon Loh (Beetlejuice), Albert Guerzon (Into The Woods), Marina Kondo (KPOP), Heather Makalani (Aladdin), Jeigh Madjus (Moulin Rouge), Sushma Saga (1776), Shea Renee (Hadestown), Anne Fraser Thomas (Titanique’), Raymond J Lee (Groudhog Day), Alicia Kaori (Sweeny Todd), Ashey Chiu (Once Upon a One More Time), Diana Huey (The Little Mermaid), Angelo Soriano (Here Lies Love) and more.

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret.

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Reservations can be made at www.thegreenroom42.com.venuetix.com Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.