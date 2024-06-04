Video: Alicia Keys Says HELL'S KITCHEN Is an 'Open Door' For Those Who Have Never Seen a Broadway Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alicia Keys stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to discuss her new musical, Hell's Kitchen, which has been nominated for 13 Tony Awards.

In the interview, she talked about her love for theatre and performing, and when she knew she wanted to do it for a living. She also discussed Hell's Kitchen, and how it serves as a great gateway musical for those that are perhaps new to the medium.

"What I love about this show is that whether you're a musical theatre junkie and you go to everything...or if you've maybe never been to Broadway a day in your life, this show is an open door and an open invitation."

She went on to talk about her husband, who isn't necessarily a Broadway lover:

"He's the husband that I gotta drag to the theatre a little bit, and then I have to [nudge him to stay awake.] But not at this show!"

In another video, Keys talked to Colbert about having her friends, former First Lady Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey, attend the opening night of the show.

Hell's Kitchen follows Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – HELL’S KITCHEN, a new musical from 16-time Grammy® Award winner Alicia Keys, whose songs and experiences growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway.

Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the 90s, HELL’S KITCHEN is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.

Photo Credit: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS