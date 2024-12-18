Video: Alan Cumming Returns as Host in THE TRAITORS Season 3 Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Peacock has released the trailer for Season 3 of the Emmy AwardÂ®-winning competition reality seriesÂ The Traitors, which returns January 9 at 6pm PT/9pm ET with a three-episode premiere event.

The series is once again hosted by Tony Award winner Alan Cumming,Â with new contestants that include four Real HousewivesÂ and RuPaul's Drag Race alum Bob The Drag Queen. Following the three-episode premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays at 6pm PT/9pm ET, with the finale and reunion set for March 6 on Peacock. Â

The 21 contestants participating in Season 3 are:

Bob HarperÂ (The Biggest Loser)Â

Bob The Drag QueenÂ (RuPaulâ€™s Drag Race)Â

Britney HaynesÂ (Big Brother)Â

Carolyn WigerÂ (Survivor)

Chanel AyanÂ (The Real Housewives of Dubai)

Chrishell StauseÂ (Selling Sunset)

Ciara MillerÂ (Summer House)

Danielle ReyesÂ (Big Brother)

Dolores CataniaÂ (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)

Dorinda MedleyÂ (The Real Housewives of New York City)

Dylan EfronÂ (Down to Earth with Zac Efron)

Gabby WindeyÂ (The Bachelorette)

Jeremy CollinsÂ (Survivor)Â

Lord Ivar MountbattenÂ (British Royal)

Nikki GarciaÂ (Professional Wrestler)

Rob MarianoÂ (SurvivorÂ &Â Deal or No Deal Island)Â

Robyn DixonÂ (The Real Housewives of Potomac)

Sam AsghariÂ (Actor & Model)

Tom SandovalÂ (VanderpumpÂ Rules)

Tony VlachosÂ (Survivor)

Wells AdamsÂ (Bachelor in Paradise)

Last season (Season 2),Â The TraitorsÂ became the #1 unscripted series in the U.S. across all streaming platforms during launch week, according to Nielsen.Â The TraitorsÂ also received four Primetime Emmy AwardÂ® nominations, winning Outstanding Reality Competition Program and Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program for host Alan Cumming. Season 1 ofÂ The TraitorsÂ took home the Emmy AwardÂ® for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program. Â

NBC will air the first two episodes ofÂ The TraitorsÂ season 3 on January 20 at 8pm ET/PT and 9:30pm ET/PT. The first and second seasons ofÂ The TraitorsÂ are also available to binge on Peacock.Â

Peacock recently announcedÂ The TraitorsÂ Experience, an immersive, competitive game play experience pop-up in Los Angeles. The experience, produced by JFI Productions, will transport attendees into the seriesâ€™ Scottish castle interior, where fans will experience their own version of the showâ€™s nail-biting competition as they complete a sequence of games and puzzles to determine THE TRAITORS among their group. Ticket reservations are available for the general publicÂ HERE.Â

ABOUTÂ THE TRAITORS

The Emmy award-winning series,Â The TraitorsÂ is a nail-biting psychological adventure in whichâ€¯treachery and deceit are the name of the game. The entertainment industryâ€™s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, THE TRAITORS murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover THE TRAITORS and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.Â

Photo credit: Euan Cherry