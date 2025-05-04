Video: Aisha Jackson Sings 'A Little Bit in Love' In Encores! WONDERFUL TOWN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Check out new video from Wonderful Town at City Center Encores! as Aisha Jackson croons the sweet solo, "A Little Bit in Love."

Leonard Bernstein’s beloved score gets a new life on the City Center stage for a limited two week run. Wonderful Town celebrates the Golden Age sounds of Broadway, performed by the larger-than-life 28-piece Encores! Orchestra.

Starring Tony winner Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog) as Ruth and Aisha Jackson (Frozen) as Eileen, this musical comedy—featuring music by the great Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by legendary musical-comedy duo Betty Comden and Adolph Green—follows two sisters who move to Greenwich Village to pursue their artistic dreams and maybe find love along the way.