Video: A SOLDIER'S PLAY Arrives in LA

A Solider's Play will run at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre through June 25, 2023.

The Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning A Soldier's Play has arrived in LA! The play began performances May 23 at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre and is set to run through June 25, 2023.

Written by American playwright Charles Fuller, Roundabout Theatre Company's 2020 Tony Award-winning Best Revival of the 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning A Soldier's Play stars Norm Lewis, and is directed by Tony Award winner and Roundabout Theatre Company's Senior Resident Director Kenny Leon.

Grammy, Tony, and SAG Award nominee Norm Lewis stars as Captain Richard Davenport. Joining him is Broadway, TV and film star Eugene Lee, who originated the role of Corporal Bernard Cobb in the original 1981 Off-Broadway production of "A Soldier's Play," as Sergeant Vernon C. Waters, Will Adams as Corporal Bernard Cobb, Brandon Alvión as an understudy, Sheldon D. Brown as Private C.J. Memphis, Malik Esoj Childs as Private Tony Smalls, Ja'Quán Cole as an understudy, William Connell as Captain Charles Taylor, Charles Everett as an understudy, Alex Michael Givens as Corporal Ellis, Matthew Goodrich as Captain Wilcox, Chattan Mayes Johnson as Lieutenant Byrd, Branden Davon Lindsay as Private Louis Henson, Tarik Lowe as Private First-Class Melvin Peterson, Al'Jaleel McGhee as an understudy, Howard W. Overshown as Private James Wilkie, and Alex Ross as an understudy.

In 1944, on a Louisiana Army base, two shots ring out. A Black sergeant is murdered. And a series of interrogations triggers a gripping barrage of questions about sacrifice, service, and identity in America. Charles Fuller's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece opened on Broadway for the first time on Jan. 21, 2020 at Roundabout Theatre Company's American Airlines Theatre, nearly 40 years after it was written. The acclaimed production was nominated for seven Tony Awards and three Drama Desk Awards, winning Best Revival for both.

BroadwayWorld was on the red carpet for opening night and you can check out highlights below!






