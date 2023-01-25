Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Wishes Neil Diamond a Happy Birthday With Onstage Facetime

Last night, Tony Award nominee Will Swenson and the cast of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical led the audience at the Broadhurst Theatre in wishing the music icon a happy 82nd birthday.

Watch footage of Swenson calling Diamond via Facetime and the crowd singing "Happy Birthday" to him below!

In addition to Swenson, the cast of A Beautiful Noise is led by Mark Jacoby as Neil Diamond - Now, Robyn Hurder as Marcia, and Linda Powell as Doctor. They are joined by Jessie Fisher as Jaye Posner; Michael McCormick as Paul Colby, Tommy O'Rourke; Tom Alan Robbins as Bert Berns, Kieve Diamond; and Bri Sudia as Ellie Greenwich, Rose Diamond.

Including a score of Diamond's most beloved songs, A Beautiful Noise features a book by four-time Academy Award®-nominee Anthony McCarten (I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Theory of Everything), direction by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), and choreography by Olivier Award® winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once, Black Watch).