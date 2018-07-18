Victoria Clark Will Direct Denee Benton, Andrea Burns & More in Staged Reading of NEWTON'S CRADLE

Tony Award Winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza) will direct a staged reading of "Newton's Cradle," a new musical by mother-and-son writing team Kim Saunders and Heath Saunders.

Newton's Cradle is a musical about life and love experienced through one young man's unique prism of autism. Challenging our own expectations about grief and loss, this fast-moving story integrates a hypnotic mixed acoustic/electronic score to create a melodic picture of healing seen through the filter of a very special brain.

This presentation will feature Andrea Burns (On Your Feet; In The Heights, Drama Desk ), Denee Benton (Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, Tony nominee), Brian Gonzales (Aladdin, One Man Two Guvnors), Gizel Jimenez (Miss You Like Hell, Drama Desk nominee), Heath Saunders (Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812; Jesus Christ Superstar In Concert, Newton's Cradle, NYMF), and Trent Saunders (Aladdin, Newton's Cradle, NYMF) . Real life brothers, Heath and Trent will being portraying brothers for the reading as well.

"Newton's Cradle" was first staged at NYMF in 2016, where it won six awards including "Best Musical" and the "Outstanding Direction" award for Clark. "Newton's Cradle" has most recently been developed at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center.

Produced by Catherine Adler and Alan Goodman for Catherine Adler Productions, music direction by Christopher Gurr, and stage managed by Melanie T. Morgan.







