Victoria Clark, Larissa Fasthorse, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and More Join BROADWAY ROUNDTABLE

Theatre Forward and UBS will host the 16th Annual Broadway Roundtable on Friday, January 25, 2019 at UBS (1285 Avenue of the Americas) from 12:00pm - 2:00pm.

Moderated by Theatre Forward Executive Director Bruce E. Whitacre, the exclusive luncheon will explore the current Broadway landscape with some of Broadway's leading players and stars, with a panel that includes Victoria Clark, Tony Award Winning Actress/Director (The Light in the Piazza; Gigi; Cinderella; Sister Act; Titanic; How to Succeed in Business; Cabaret; The Dance of Death); Larissa Fasthorse, playwright (The Thanksgiving Play at Playwrights Horizons); Julie Halston, Award-winning actress and founding member of Charles Busch's company Theatre In Limbo (You Can't Take it with You; On The Town; Anything Goes; Upcoming: Tootsie); Jill Simonson Luciano, Southwest Airlines, Community Affairs & Grassroots; Jennifer Ashley Tepper, producer (Be More Chill); creative and programming director (Feinstein's/54 Below); Richard Thomas, Emmy wining and Tony-Nominated actor (First National Tour of The Humans, The Little Foxes, An Enemy of the People(MTC)); Brandon Uranowitz, two-time Tony Award-nominated actor (The Band's Visit; Prince of Broadway; Falsettos; An American in Paris; upcoming: Burn This).

The theme of this year's roundtable, Theatre on and off the stage, focuses on theatre and its impact in daily life, from workforce culture to activism to building community. The confirmed panelists all share a passion for the power of storytelling and how it reflects and influences our world.

The Roundtable will also serve as a kick-off for the 2019 Theatre Forward Chairman's Awards Gala, which will be held on Monday, April 8 at The Pierre Hotel, honoring Bryan Cranston, Dorsey & Whitney LLP, and Pamela Farr and Buford Alexander.

