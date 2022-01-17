Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition Announces Judges For Live June 20-24 Event

The Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition is scheduled for live presentations June 20-24 at Symphony Space, NYC.. VKIBC continues its dedication to creating a positive and encouraging atmosphere, allowing dancers the opportunity to further develop their technique, artistry, and understanding of the art.

This competition is for the dancers - both classical and contemporary. Classical ballet rounds will take place Monday and Tuesday, June 20th & 21st; the contemporary dance and choreography portion of VKIBC will take place Wednesday, June 22nd, Finals Thursdays, June 23rd; Announcement of medalists and Gala Performance Friday June 24th.

Judges for 2022 are: Charles Jude, France, President of the Jury, former etoile of Paris Opera Ballet, former director of Ballet de l'Opera de Bordeaux, trustee for Nureyev and Lifar Foundations Nina Ananiashvili, Republic of Georgia, internationally renowned ballerina, Artistic Director of State Ballet of Georgia

Patricia Aulestia de Alba, Mexico, former principal dancer, founder/director of Ballet Nacional Ecuatoriano Gladisa Guadalupe, USA, Artistic Director of Cleveland Ballet and School of Cleveland Ballet Olga Guardia De Smoak, Panama, President of New Orleans International Ballet Conference Mi Sook Jeon, South Korea, international dance educator and choreographer Regina Kaupuza, Latvia, Artistic Director of Riga Choreography School Sun Hee Kim, South Korea, Dean, Korea National University of Arts School of Dance Konstantin Kostujkov, Serbia, Manager of National theatre in Belgrade Paul McRae, USA, Assistant Director of New Jersey Ballet Robert Mills, USA, Artistic Director of Oklahoma City Ballet Christopher Moore, England, Artistic Director of Ballet Theatre UK, London Ricardo Scheir, Brazil, Director of Pavilhao D Centro de Artes, Sao Paulo Nell Shipman, USA, Artistic Director of Portland Ballet Sergei Soloviev, France and Russian Federation, Teacher, Conservatoire National Superieur de Musique et de Danse Nikolai Tsiskaridze, Russian Federation, Rector of Vaganova Ballet Academy, St. Petersburg

Learn more at www.vkibc.org.