Into the Woods
VLOG: Go INTO THE WOODS With Kennedy Kanagawa & Miky White in Episode 1 Of New Series

Watch the first of three episodes going backstage at the revival.

Sep. 14, 2022  

BroadwayWorld is taking you behind the scenes of Into the Woods on Broadway with our new vlog series by Kennedy Kanagawa, who puppeteers breakout star Milky White on Broadway.

This week on the first of three episodes (one for each midnight), Kanagawa takes us behind the scenes, asks his cast members for some character insights, shows us some pranks, and gives us the inside scoop on dollar Friday.

Watch the full episode below!

While the vlog features the production's original cast, the new company of Into the Woods features Montego Glover, Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, Krysta Rodriguez, Katy Geraghty, Jim Stanek, and Andy Karl.

Into the Woods, the first Broadway show of the 2022/2023 season, is directed by Lear deBessonet, music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.



Regional Awards

