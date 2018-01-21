VIDEOS: Lesli Margherita, Nick Adams, and More Strip Down With The Skivvies at Feinstein's/54 Below

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, award-winning NYC actor/musicians doing stripped down versions of eclectic covers and comedic, genre-hopping mashups. Not only are the arrangements stripped down - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform. It's undie-rock at its finest. Featured in People Magazine's Hottest Bodies Issue as the Most Playful performers, the Wall Street Journal calls them "highly original...smart...ingenious". Molina (Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd, Candide) and Cearley (Pageant, A Midsummer Night's Dream, All Shook Up) started The Skivvies on YouTube becoming sensations with their covers of artists like Robyn, Carole King and Rihanna. Their live show, featuring Tony winning special guests, is wildly fun, packed with big voices, crazy harmonies, surprises, but no pants.

Back by popular demand, the duo appeared at Feinstein's/54 Below for two shows on January 14th and 20th. On January 14th, The Skivvies were joined by Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea), Randy Harrison (Wicked, Queer as Folk), Lauren Zakrin (Great Comet, Cruel Intentions), Ryann Redmond (Bring It On, If/Then, Escape to Margaritaville), Wayne Alan Wilcox (Chaplin, Rent, Gilmore Girls), and Ellyn Marsh (Pretty Woman, Kinky Boots). On the 20th, guest stars included Nick Adams (Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Wicked), Mykal Kilgore (Motown, Book of Mormon, Hair), Molly Pope (Bulldozer, Found), Constantine Rosoulli (Cruel Intentions, Hairspray), Bonnie Milligan (Kinky Boots, Gigantic), Evan Todd (Beautiful), and Mike Wartella (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory).

Check out some highlights from the duo's past two shows below!

The Skivvies and Lesli Margherita - Alcomedley (New 2018 Edition)

The Skivvies and Nick Adams - Hungry Medley

The Skivvies and Ryann Redmond - Prayer Medley

The Skivvies and Randy Harrison - Lights Medley???????

The Skivvies and Lauren Zakrin - Bad Bitch Medley



The Skivvies and Ellyn Marie Marsh - I'm Busy



The Skivvies and Wayne Wilcox - Rain Medley



The Skivvies and Diana Huey - Bulletproof/Titanium

The Skivvies and Evan Todd - Cartoon Theme Songs Medley



The Skivvies and Mykal Gilmore - The Edge of Glory, Glory Hallelujah



The Skivvies and Constantine Rousouli - Torn Medley



The Skivvies and Molly Pope - Dreams & Nightmares Medley



The Skivvies and Bonnie Milligan - Alexa Medley



For more videos from The Skivvies' past performances, visit Lauren Molina's YouTube channel here.

